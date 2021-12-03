The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Historical Society will host its annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour of the downtown Ironton historical churches beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The tour will visit eight historical churches, then conclude at the Lawrence County Museum for refreshments.

Each church will present a 10-minute program, and the schedule will allow for 10 minutes travel time to the next church. Each church is responsible for luminarias.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 5 p.m.: First Baptist Church, Fifth and Vernon
  • 5:20 p.m.: Christ Episcopal Church, Fifth and Park
  • 5:40 p.m.: First United Methodist, Fifth and Center
  • 6 p.m.: First Presbyterian Church, Fifth and Railroad
  • 6:20 p.m.: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sixth and Center
  • 6:40 p.m.: St. Lawrence O’Toole, Sixth and Center
  • 7 p.m.: Gateway Baptist Church, Sixth and Vernon
  • 7:20 p.m.: Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, Eighth and Adams
  • 7:40 p.m.: Meet back at the Museum, Sixth and Adams

If you have any questions or if your church cannot participate this year, contact Nicole Cox at 740-646-4104.

