IRONTON –– Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), in partnership with Bricker and Eckler LLP, have announced the City of Ironton has been selected to participate in the Prepared Communities Program.
Facilitated by Bricker and Eckler LLP, the OhioSE Prepared Communities Program helps participating communities to create a strategic plan -- unique to each community's specific needs and challenges -- for economic development.
Ironton, as other communities in the region, must face the challenges of meeting the demands of operating city services, including water, sewer, infrastructure, governance and safety. Those challenges include keeping a workforce trained and equipped to handle the day-to-day operations, all within a budget created by taxpayer dollars. When opportunities exist to leverage excess funds, new federal programs or grants, communities must be prepared to act quickly to move forward on projects that can make a long-term impact on the health of the city. The Prepared Communities program is designed to create a short-term action plan to position the city to be ready to act when such opportunities arise.
“The Prepared Communities Program is designed to be the catalyst for moving forward. OhioSE recognizes that a community strategy or a common vision is necessary in order to achieve economic development success. With a vision that becomes an actionable plan, you have direction. We want to help communities in this region create a vision and develop an actionable plan," OhioSE Vice President Katy Farber said in a news release.
Bricker & Eckler, LLP, a law firm based in Columbus and with offices in Marietta and Barnesville, has partnered with OhioSE to provide technical expertise in local economic development finance and programming.
“With a deep level of experience across many decades in Ohio’s state and local economic development efforts, Bricker is an ideal fit to pair with the four selected communities,” Farber said in the release.
Attorneys with Bricker will work alongside OhioSE’s own program experts to develop for each community a specific, laser-focused economic development plan for quick action in the next year or two.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work with both OhioSE and Bricker and Eckler to create the building blocks to a vibrant economy that is able to attract and retain youth, talent, and professionals. Ironton has many sought after characteristics and benefits of a small community that will give us the ability to compete for new investment and talent pool. With this program, we hope to unlock the path forward to potential industrial, residential and downtown development projects, that will shape the trajectory of our Ohio River community” said City of Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit.
The City of Ironton is joined by the City of Chillicothe in Ross County, the City of Logan in Hocking County and the City of Athens in Athens County as the 2022 selected communities. The Prepared Communities program will provide each participating city with technical assistance from the professional team at Bricker and Eckler LLP and OhioSE designed to provide the framework for developing a workable plan for future economic development strategy.