SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Cleanup Day on May 14 was a success, according to organizers.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners partnered with the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for the cleanup day, which included tire collection, document shredding and prescription drug disposal at the former Grandview Inn lot off U.S. 52 in the Sheridan area.
Stephanie Helms, executive assistant to the Lawrence County Commission, said the free, four-hour collection event yielded nearly 2,000 tires; 118 pounds of medications, including pills, liquids, needles and syringes; and 4,300 pounds of paper, which was shredded on site.
The cleanup event is typically offered yearly for Lawrence County residents, but was not held last spring because of COVID-19 restrictions.