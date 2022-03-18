IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Alexander Michael Cox, 21, of High Street, Coal Grove, on a charge of felonious assault for allegedly beating up his girlfriend. She was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center and he was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
BURGLARY: A 31-year-old Kitts Hill area man reported earlier this month that someone broke into his home and stole a double-barrel shotgun, a television and an X-box from his residence. The items were valued at $2,500.
PANDERING OBSCENITY: A Dawson-Bryant High School student admitted filming a sexual encounter with a girl, then sending out a copy the recording of it to several other people. The case will be forwarded to Lawrence County Juvenile Court.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Amber L. Fraley, 32, of County Road 1A, Ironton, on felony charges of domestic violence and endangering children. She has two prior convictions for domestic violence, according to a report.
PANDERING OBSCENITY: A 16-year-old Symmes Valley High School student was arrested on charges of theft of a cell phone and taking about 10 private pictures of herself and sending them to someone else. She was transported to the Lawrence County Group Home.
DRUG POSSESSION: Two students at Symmes Valley were taken into custody last week, one on a charge of drug possession and the other on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the group home.
THEFT: An Ironton area man reported earlier this month that he paid $21,000 to a man to do home improvement and the man hasn’t completed the job or bought the required materials.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 24-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.