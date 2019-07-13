IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 16 months in prison after he admitted violating community control sanctions.
Jeffrey Collins, 36, of Township Road 138, Coal Grove, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, William Salyers IV, 38, of the 600 block of Cliff Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, breaking and entering and having weapons while under disability. He faces up to three years in prison, according to Mike Gleichauf, an assistant prosecuting attorney. Ballard set final sentencing in two weeks.
In other cases:
n Ronald L. Frye, 28, of East Lynn Road, Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to appear and possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He was ordered to stay in jail until a bed becomes available at STAR. Frye also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
n David M. Borders II, of the 600 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service. Borders also was ordered to get drug treatment and pay court costs.
n Morrell L. Carter, 28, of the 800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of harassment by an inmate. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond. He was placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
n Olyvia Huff, 19, of Township Road 1186, South Point, pleaded innocent to forgery. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond pending an upcoming court appearance.