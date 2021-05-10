IRONTON — A Coal Grove man was sentenced this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to more than five-and-a-half years in prison for violating community control sanctions.
Robert W. Stevens, 34, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to more than 67 months in prison.
In an unrelated case, Tyron Markel, 45, of County Road 45, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
In other cases:
- Charles McKenzie, 57, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Timothy Adkins, 37, of Township Road 194E, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 186 hours of community service.
- Zachary Holbrook, 31, of Township Road 228, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Brandy Bump, 34, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, possession of heroin and tempering with evidence. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Stanley H. Carter, 43, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Edward S. Holsinger, 51, of Neils Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking of 35.5 grams of meth, aggravated possession of meth and possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $10,000.
Richard L. Robinson, 51, of Washington Court, South Point, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.