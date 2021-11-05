CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Collins Career Center has just completed its first high school class for heavy equipment operators and now is taking applications for a new class starting in January, according to Adam Pettis, superintendent at the vocational school.
The program runs from January to May in the classroom, and working on a heavy equipment simulator and then from May through October working with heavy equipment in the field, according to Mike Staton, an instructor in the program.
The 10-month program for adults cost $11,000, but Pell grants and financial aid is available, according to Staton.
Once completed, the program can provide jobs that pay from $25 to $35 an hour, Staton said. “We just had eight people complete the program and they all have jobs,” he said.
Collins holds high school programs for 570 high school students in Lawrence County and more than 1,000 adults from around the Tri-State, Pettis said.
Classes run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the classroom setting and then change to five days a week at job sites, Staton said.
“In June, we have alternate training sites,” according to Staton.
Training programs include projects for the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, he said.
“It’s moving dirt with a purpose,” Staton said. “We build roads and put in culverts. It’s hands-on training.”
Anyone interested in the program can contact Collins at 740-867-6641.
