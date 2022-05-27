The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHESAPEAKE — Collins Career Technical Center will host an open house from 4 until 8 p.m. June 13-16 at its Adult Education office.

The open house will showcase Collins’ adult trade and industry programs.

Visitors will have an opportunity to speak with instructors, view classrooms and labs, and receive an application for the following programs:

  • Auto body
  • Auto mechanics
  • Electricity
  • HVAC
  • Welding

Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 8. Regular class schedules are 4 until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

For more information, contact the Adult Education Office at 740-867-6641, ext. 434.

About Collins Career Technical Center

The staff at Collins Career Technical Center have one common focus, preparing youth and adults to thrive and adapt in a labor market that is constantly changing. Today’s employees aren’t merely being asked to complete a task. Businesses demand employees who can solve problems. You’ll find CCTC alumni solving problems on construction sites, in doctor’s offices, working on pipelines, and in hospitals all over the Tri-State. We would love to help you get into your career dream. Visit our website for more information about our programs.

Collins Career Technical Center’s main campus is at 11627 Ohio 243, Chesapeake. It also has a campus in Coal Grove at 120 Marion Pike.

For information regarding high school programs, call Student Services at 740-867-6641, ext. 404.

For information about adult education, contact admissions at 740-867-6641, ext. 434 or admissions@collins-cc.edu.

For the Adult Education Nursing Program, contact admissions at the Coal Grove campus at 740-867-6641, ext. 419, or admissions@collins-cc.edu.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.