Jason Douglas works on a heavy equipment simulator at Collins Career Technical Center on July 21, 2021. Collins will host an open house for its adult trade and industry programs from 4 until 8 p.m. June 13-16.
Vincent Keairns of South Point, Ohio, a senior at Collins Career Technical Center, moves debris in Burlington with an excavator as students from the equipment operators class work on a demolition project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State in this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo. Collins will host an open house for its adult trade and industry programs from 4 until 8 p.m. June 13-16.
CHESAPEAKE — Collins Career Technical Center will host an open house from 4 until 8 p.m. June 13-16 at its Adult Education office.
The open house will showcase Collins’ adult trade and industry programs.
Visitors will have an opportunity to speak with instructors, view classrooms and labs, and receive an application for the following programs:
Auto body
Auto mechanics
Electricity
HVAC
Welding
Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 8. Regular class schedules are 4 until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
For more information, contact the Adult Education Office at 740-867-6641, ext. 434.
About Collins Career Technical Center
The staff at Collins Career Technical Center have one common focus, preparing youth and adults to thrive and adapt in a labor market that is constantly changing. Today’s employees aren’t merely being asked to complete a task. Businesses demand employees who can solve problems. You’ll find CCTC alumni solving problems on construction sites, in doctor’s offices, working on pipelines, and in hospitals all over the Tri-State. We would love to help you get into your career dream. Visit our website for more information about our programs.
Collins Career Technical Center’s main campus is at 11627 Ohio 243, Chesapeake. It also has a campus in Coal Grove at 120 Marion Pike.
For information regarding high school programs, call Student Services at 740-867-6641, ext. 404.
