Collins Career Technical Center students from the Chesapeake High School VEX Robotics team secured a tournament championship at the VEX Robotics Competition in Fairmont, W.Va. last weekend. Team members are Judah Silk, Zach Stoll and his brother Luke Stoll, Tatianna Shellkopf, Nate Mills and Ian Johnson. Team adviser is Bob Oehler.

 Submitted

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Six Collins Career Center students from Chesapeake High School defeated 40 teams from across West Virginia in a robotics competition and will advance to a national tournament next month in Dallas.

Students involved in the Project Lead the Way program are: Judah Silk, Zach Stoll and his brother Luke Stoll, Tatianna Shellkopf, Nate Mills and Ian Johnson.

