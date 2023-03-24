Collins Career Technical Center students from the Chesapeake High School VEX Robotics team secured a tournament championship at the VEX Robotics Competition in Fairmont, W.Va. last weekend. Team members are Judah Silk, Zach Stoll and his brother Luke Stoll, Tatianna Shellkopf, Nate Mills and Ian Johnson. Team adviser is Bob Oehler.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Six Collins Career Center students from Chesapeake High School defeated 40 teams from across West Virginia in a robotics competition and will advance to a national tournament next month in Dallas.
Students involved in the Project Lead the Way program are: Judah Silk, Zach Stoll and his brother Luke Stoll, Tatianna Shellkopf, Nate Mills and Ian Johnson.
The students won a VEX Robotics team tournament earlier this month at Fairmont, West Virginia. In the tournament, the students competed in the 2022-23 VEX Robotics Competition game called “Spin Up,” according to Matt Monteville, supervisor of satellite programs at Collins Career Technical Center.
By winning, the team has qualified in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Texas at the end of April, Monteville said. The students are in an engineering program as part of Project Lead the Way.
Project Lead the Way programs have been involved at Chesapeake for nine years, said Tyler Marcum, Chesapeake High School assistant principal.
“It’s quite amazing to see a hands-on competition turn into a successful program,” Marcum said. “We are so proud of them.”
“Many team members plan to go on to college and major in robotics, computer programming or an engineering-related field, utilizing the skills they acquired on our robotics team,” said Silk, the team captain.
“This competition brings out the best from each team member,” Monteville said. “The students are asked to think critically, problem solve, innovate and work as a team to solve a challenging problem. These are skills that will make them successful in any avenue of life. Past team members often attribute the lessons learned in competition as giving them an advantage in college.”
Team advisor Bob Oehler said the win is the culmination of months of work.
“I am so proud of how the team has come together,” Oehler said. “Starting in August, the teams began the design process by brainstorming the key components the robot would need to be able to perform to compete successfully in this year’s ‘Spin Up’ game.
“The next step was to use a decision matrix to determine the top priorities and test the first draft of each assembly,” Oehler continued. “From October through March, the teams have built, tested, torn apart and rebuilt the robot countless times. The students also spend considerable time learning to write code to program the robot to perform specific tasks. The captains of the team have exceeded 200 hours of direct work building and programming the robots. It is an enormous undertaking.”
The team meets in the Chesapeake Engineering classroom after school four days per week. The students learn about electronics, programming, mechanical systems, animation, 3D CAD, computer-aided machining, web design, and materials fabrication.
The Robotics Education & Competition Foundation manages the VEX Robotics Competition, which thousands of schools participate in worldwide yearly.
Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation, said, “As an experienced robotics mentor, I’ve seen firsthand the engineering skill and leadership expertise students gain by participating in the VEX Robotics Competition. It’s an experience that will stay with them long after their school days are over, offering a new appreciation for STEM and laying a strong foundation of critical problem-solving, communication, and teamwork skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.