We want to ensure you stay safe in every space. Here are tips to prepare for and avoid carbon monoxide in your home. For complete home safety tips, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/KnowYourHome.
Have qualified professionals install natural gas appliances to make sure they’re properly connected. Never attempt this yourself!
- Heating systems should be clean, properly vented and checked regularly by a qualified professional, including cleaning or replacing your furnace filter regularly and cleaning your chimney and flue.
- Know the symptoms of CO poisoning and ensure your home has properly installed CO detectors on every level of your property and in every room where someone sleeps
- Nev
er install a furnace where someone sleeps. Hire a qualified professional to ensure your equipment is properly vented and adjusted for an adequate supply of fresh air for safe and efficient combustion.
- Never use a stove or oven as a source of heat. Ovens should only be operated with the door closed.
Regularly test your carbon monoxide detectors and replace the batteries and/or detectors as needed.
For more information on carbon monoxide safety, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/CO.