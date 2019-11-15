Funding is available this winter season through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help Ohioans who qualify to manage heating costs, according to a news release from Columbia Gas.
HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans financial assistance with their home energy bills. This one-time benefit is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill.
“This funding helps the most vulnerable populations manage their winter heating costs,” Doug Nusbaum, vice president of External & Customer Affairs, said in a news release.
“More than 70 percent of households receiving assistance include a child, senior, or disabled person. That’s why it’s so important that we advocate for LIHEAP funding (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) on a national level and continue to help get the word out to Ohio families.”
Household income must be at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for the program.
Last year more than 96,000 Columbia Gas customers received funding to help manage their energy costs. Information about HEAP and other energy assistance programs can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov/.
Columbia Gas recommends that customers complete the application in person at your local energy assistance provider ([http:///]https://development.ohio.gov/is/is_heapsummer_prov.htm) who can also provide information about other financial assistance programs that may be available.