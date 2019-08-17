IRONTON — A Columbus, Ohio, man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four to six years in prison in a drug case.
Christopher Wagoner, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of 43.2 grams of meth. A drug trafficking charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He could be eligible for early release after serving three years in prison. Judge Andy Ballard gave him credit for 86 days already spent behind bars.
In an unrelated case, a Proctorville area woman rejected a plea deal that would sentence her to six years in prison. Tiffany A. Hatfield, 35, of Township Road 1148, faces a maximum sentence of 13 years if she is convicted on charges of failure to appear, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Hatfield, who has at least five prior DUI convictions in the past 20 years, also faces a possible lifetime driver's license ban.
The case is set for trial on Aug. 26.
In other cases:
— James A. Grether, 46, of the 200 block of Chestnut Street, Ironton, was found competent to stand trial on three counts of felonious assault, theft, abduction and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
— Morrell Carter, 28, of the 800 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to harassment by an inmate. Ballard ordered Carter to be evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
— Aaron Runyan, 38, of the 700 block of Gill Street, Huntington, completed a treatment in lieu of conviction program and had a charge of possession of meth dismissed.
— Milik M. Robinson, 22, of Pontiac, Michigan, pleaded innocent to trafficking and possession of 9.95 grams of heroin and possession and trafficking of 892.82 grams of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.
— Darrell Campbell, 54, of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
— James M. Logsdon, 45, of Cherry Lane Court, Worthington, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. Bond was set at $2,000.
— Andy Baise, 42, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and get treatment at Riverside Recovery.
— Angela Adkins, 27, of Camp Branch Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. She was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor and ordered to get drug treatment counseling. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond.
— Amy Darby, 44, of the 1900 block of South 3rd State, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of cocaine. She was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment at Riverside.
— Nathan Castle, 32, of Geswein Boulevard, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment at Spectrum.
— Skylar Cunningham, 23, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent in a felony case and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.