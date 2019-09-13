CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9's Planning Department, the district's Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 775 in Lawrence County, according to a news release from ODOT.
The proposed project is to replace two structures located at the 15.45 and the 15.70-mile markers, respectively, in Mason Township. Built in 1932, the bridges are located immediately to the north and south of County Road 64 (Venisonham-Camp Branch Road), south of Ohio 141. The project will require approximately 1.928 acres of permanent right of way; however, no homes or businesses will be removed as a result of construction.
Currently, a contract is anticipated to be awarded in the winter of 2021, and a closure of the route is scheduled for the duration of the project. Additional information, including a complete description, maps and plans sheets, is available online at www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D09/Pages/Public-Involvement-Process.aspx. Issues the public may wish to comment on include the effect on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.
Written comments should be submitted by Sept. 19, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601; email: greg.manson@dot.state.oh.us.
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for these projects are being, or have been, carried out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated June 6, 2018, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.