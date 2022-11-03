IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has agreed to formally accept Aqua Ohio’s bid and associated proposal for the potential sale of the Union Rome Sewer district.
Earlier this week, the board directed Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson to negotiate an asset purchase agreement for the potential sale of the sewer plant, which serves some 5,200 residents and commercial businesses in the eastern half of the county.
The terms and conditions for the sale are yet to be determined, but according to the proposal, there are three potential sale prices for the sewer district: $18.5 million, $25.5 million or $30 million.
And sewer rates, currently at $49.99 per month for residential customers, will more than double on all three sale amounts — with new rates ranging from $103.30 per month to $116.40 or $126.32.
Commissioners DeAnna Holliday and Dr. Colton Copley agreed during a special meeting to formally accept the potential bid, with the details to be determined after an asset purchase agreement is approved.
Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. didn’t attend the meeting and doesn’t support the sale.
“I’m not in favor of it,” he said. “It’s not fair to the seniors. They can’t afford it. I already voted against it once.”
The proposal calls for Aqua Water to spend $17.28 million on sewer system improvements over the next 10 years. It calls for $12.7 million to be spent to upgrade the sewer district over the first five years and another $4.5 million over the following five years.
The water service, which serves customers in the Chesapeake and Burlington areas, anticipated spending $6.6 million over the first five years by replacing the 12-inch force main, another $1.9 million for a lift station and another $1.5 million for repairs of major equipment at the sewer plant.
Earlier this year, Holliday and Copley said the sewer district has $20 million in bonded indebtedness and needs another $12 million worth of improvements. The county owns the sewer district. The federal government forced the county to build the district in the 1980s.
More than a dozen people attending a public meeting on the potential sale asked the board to continue its ownership of the plant, feeling the rate increases would be lesser than if a public company owned it.
