The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has agreed to formally accept Aqua Ohio’s bid and associated proposal for the potential sale of the Union Rome Sewer district.

Earlier this week, the board directed Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson to negotiate an asset purchase agreement for the potential sale of the sewer plant, which serves some 5,200 residents and commercial businesses in the eastern half of the county.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.