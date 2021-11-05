IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is planning to put an proposed increase in the county’s sales tax — from 7 to 7.5% to raise money for a new county jail — on the ballot.
The county has been awarded $16.8 million to help toward construction of a 200-bed jail on Lorain Street in Ironton.
However, the county would need to finance the rest of the construction cost and then operation of a larger jail to the tune of some $15 million.
The proposed increase in the sales tax needs to be approved by voters. The board hopes to put the issue on the ballot next spring, according to Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. That increase would raise an estimated $3 million per year, according to County Auditor P.D. Knipp.
One potential site for the jail would be at the former Open Door School site on Lorain Street.
“We wanted an alternative to a property tax increase,” Commissioner Colton Copley said after a board meeting earlier this week.
In other action, the board approved a 2% wage increase for about 50 employees at the County Department of Job and Family Services represented by the Ohio Council 8 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3319.
The employees got a $1,000 signing bonus and a 2% increase per year for three years, according to Jamie Murphy, director of the county program.
The board also received and filed a proposal from the Rome Township trustees to take over maintenance of Locks and Dam property 27 along County Road 107 at the Ohio River in Rome Township.
The county maintains and operated under an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the 10-acre tract. A tennis court was built at the property some 25 years ago, but is no longer usable. The property has a boat ramp that often gets flooded when the river rises.
The township last year installed picnic tables and park benches in the area. The Fairland School District has proposed converting the old tennis court into a basketball court, installing several benches and repairing a chain-link fence.
The board of trustees has proposed removing excess soil from the bank adjacent to the lower road, adding securely mounted trash cans in the picnic area and removing the trash on a weekly basis and adding several more bench, restriping the parking lot and repairing or resurfacing part of of the upper parking lot by the end of the year, according to a letter from trustees to county officials.
