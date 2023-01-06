The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Can you see music? Can visual art create a bridge from past to present to future?

Artist Cedric Michael Cox says the answer to both of those questions is “yes,” and the community is invited to see the proof of that in his work when Ohio University Southern Art Gallery exhibits his paintings beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

