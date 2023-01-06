IRONTON — Can you see music? Can visual art create a bridge from past to present to future?
Artist Cedric Michael Cox says the answer to both of those questions is “yes,” and the community is invited to see the proof of that in his work when Ohio University Southern Art Gallery exhibits his paintings beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
His work, which is comprised of paintings that catapult color into rhythmic action with both abstract and recognizable images, features compositions inspired by themes in music and the natural world, according to a news release from OUS.
Best known for his paintings and drawings that merge surrealism and representational abstraction, Cox says he is influenced by architecture and art history.
“I have been noted to create images that relate to elements of urban architecture, highlighting areas of the city in which I lived and worked,” Cox said in the news release.
Featuring elements of cubism and deconstructionism, his work combines his interests in musical composition and its relationship to the visual world.
“A change in rhythm can be compared to a change in line, weight, brushstroke, value and pitch,” Cox said.
He has executed several large-scale public murals, as well as murals in schools in the Cincinnati area, and some of his pieces are part of corporate collections.
“The paintings and drawings I create are intended to build bridges between the past, present and future for both individuals and all groups of people,” Cox said.
His work ranges from geometric, to curvilinear, to floral-like forms — all dancing within surrealistic shapes.
“While incorporating shapes that reference biomorphic forms in nature and internal human anatomy, I combine recognizable imagery placed in natural and manmade environments to create paintings that celebrate the enduring positive spirit of humanity through passionate color,” said Cox.
His use of vibrant color adds a dreamy and playful quality to his work, and his passion radiates from the canvas.
“As a child, I possessed the passion to put my interpretation of the world around me on paper, later forging those images into paintings,” said Cox. “I want the child I once was to be represented in my paintings on a visceral level, and at the same time express the refinement of a maturing culmination… Art is an important way for me to communicate and subsequently build relationships with others.”
Cox’s work will be on display in Ohio University Southern Art Gallery, located in Room 111 in the Dingus Technology Center, until Feb. 10. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
