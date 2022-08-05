IRONTON — The Lawrence County Community Action Organization, the Chamber of Commerce and other businesses and organizations are teaming up to collect supplies for victims in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. They are seeking help and donations from individuals and business leaders.
Items may be dropped off at the former Wolohan Lumber building located at 2940 S. 3rd St., Ironton, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following days:
Friday-Monday, Aug. 5, 6, 7 and 8
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12, 13 and 14
Items needed include:
Shelf-stable food such as canned tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, apple sauce
Quick-cook, nonrefrigerated meals such as canned ravioli, canned condensed soups, Hormel Compleats, etc.
Bottled water
New or gently used, clean clothing in all sizes — especially underwear, shoes and socks
