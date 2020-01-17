ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ironton Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization is working with a Cleveland area developer on two separate housing projects that could cost some $24 million, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton based community action organization.
The local group is working with PIRHL Developers, the same firm that built Proctor’s Landing senior housing on County Road 107 several years ago.
The community action organization also operates the 56-unit senior housing unit in Rome Township.
Kline is preparing tax credit applications for both proposals — an $11 million, 50-unit senior housing project, and a $13 million, 50-unit family housing complex near Fairland East Elementary School.
That complex would have one- and two-bedroom units along with a daycare and childhood education complex, Kline said.
“We already have the Rome Family Medical Center up there,” he said.
“We see a great need for housing and senior housing in the area,” Kline said earlier this week. There are some 218 currently on a waiting list for housing, he said.
The proposal calls for the developers to seek financing this year and have construction start next year, Kline said. The housing units would take 12 to 18 months to build, he said.
“It’s very competitive to get the tax credits,” Kline said. “It took three times to get the tax credits for Proctor’s Landing. We feel we have a competitive project.”
Kline is looking at a mid-February deadline to file the applications for tax credits to the Ohio Housing Financing Agency.
If either or both projects are funded, the community action organization would operate the housing units, Kline said.