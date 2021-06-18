PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The Fairland Band Boosters and Football Boosters are teaming up for a big community event to help raise some money for the upcoming season.
The Dragon Tailgate Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Fairland Middle School parking lots.
Several events are planned, including.
- A Vendor and Craft Market ($50 entry).
- A Bike Show and Poker Run ($20 entry per bike and $10 per passenger, also covers bike show entry fee); registration at 10 a.m.
- A Food Truck Festival ($50 entry, 15 spots available).
- Car Show ($20 early entry fee, $30 day of show). Prizes for first and second place.
- BBQ Competition ($50 entry).
- Cupcake Wars ($50 entry).
Tickets will be available to purchase for samples of the BBQ and cupcakes. The winners will be decided by votes.There will be raffles for baskets and free face painting for the kids, and each hour will offer a split-the-pot.
Proceeds benefit the Fairland High School Marching Band and High School Football Boosters equally.
Find the event page on Facebook or call 304-840-2044 for more information.