Local author hosts meet and greet
SOUTH POINT - Local author and South Point Middle School teacher Samantha Long will host an Author Meet and Greet at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in South Point.
Her novel, "Hopelessly Devoted," has recently been nominated by TCK publishing for the Reader's Choice Award. Those purchasing her novel during this event will receive a free gift.
Farmers market open through Oct.
IRONTON - The Ironton Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. - or sold out - every Friday and Saturday through the end of October at Market Square in downtown Ironton. The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive and sponsored by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.