Storm Water Task Force to meet
CHESAPEAKE - The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Union-Rome Sewer System Facility located at 32 Private Drive No. 11100 in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Regional planning commission
meets July 18
CHESAPEAKE - The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Giovanni's in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Farmers market open on Fridays
IRONTON - The Ironton Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. - or sold out - every Friday and Saturday through the end of October at Market Square in downtown Ironton. The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive and sponsored by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
Tuesday summer night concert series runs though August
IRONTON - The seventh season of the Ironton Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues next week at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton.
The concerts start at 6:30 p.m every Tuesday in June, July and August.
"This is a family event, so bring the kids and have dinner at one of our great Ironton restaurants and enjoy the concerts," said Sam Heighton of Ironton aLive.
In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to the historic RO-NA theater.
The concerts are produced by Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions. This years sponsors are Glockner of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Gold Street Muffler, Central Hardware, Citizens Deposit Bank, Holiday Inn of Ironton, Perry Distributing, J&J General Maintenance, Armory Smoke House, Portable Solutions Inc., and Scherer Mountain Insurance.
Donations sought
for food pantry
IRONTON - The Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, located 120 N. St. in Ironton, is in need of food donations. Items needed:
n Peanut butter
n Canned fruit
n Canned pasta sauce
n Canned tuna or chicken
n Large paper bags
Donations can be dropped off at the food pantry's location. For more information, call 740-532-9918.
SOPOC aims to help small businesses
PIKETON, Ohio- The Southern Ohio Procurement Outreach Center (SOPOC) is a local organization dedicated to assisting small businesses interested in marketing their supplies and/or services to federal, state, and local government as a prime or sub-contractor.
The SOPOC service area covers the following counties in southeastern Ohio: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. All services are free of charge to the business community.
SOPOC offers a variety of services, including assisting business owners with the required registration for federal contracting System for Award Management (SAM). This is a free registration, and SOPOC business counselors can help with every phase of the registration process.
For assistance with SAM registration, or any other issue relating to government contracting, contact SOPOC at 740-377-4550 or online at www.sopoc.org.
Rome Township Board of Trustees announces meeting schedule
PROCTORVILLE - The regular monthly meetings schedule for the Rome Township Board of Trustees is as follows: January through November 2019 meetings will be held on the Fourth Tuesday each month and the December 2019 meeting will be held on the third Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
All monthly meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Township Maintenance Building, 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville (beside the Rome Volunteer Fire Department). The Public is always invited to attend.
Union Township Board of Trustees meets first Thursday of month
CHESAPEAKE - The Union Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Lawrence County Municipal Courthouse, in Chesapeake, Ohio, unless otherwise announced.
The annual financial report is also complete and available to view at the office of the Fiscal Officer.
Free 211 service
helps county residents
IRONTON - Lawrence County has a free 211 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs. 211 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery. For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.
Fayette Township
meets on second Monday of the month
BURLINGTON - Fayette Township's regular meetings for 2019 will be at 5 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Burlington Fire Station, 7681 County Road 1.