School supply giveaway set
PROCTORVILLE - New Hope United Methodist Church will host a school supply giveaway for Fairland School District families from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the church, located on Ohio 775 across from Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville.
Families should bring their school supply lists to the giveaway.
For more information, call Robin Ross at 304-544-3561.
Creek Don't Rise performs July 30
IRONTON - The Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues with Creek Don't Rise on July 30.
The concerts are at Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton and are free. The start time is 6:30 p.m. and it's a family event, bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening. This year's sponsors are Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, Gold Street Muffler, Central Hardware, Citizens Deposit Bank, Holiday Inn of Ironton, Perry Distributing, J&J General Maintenance, Armory Smoke House, Servpro of Southern Scioto and Lawrence Co., Portable Solutions, Inc., and Scherer Mountain Insurance.
Senior Luncheon set at First Baptist Church
PROCTORVILLE - A Senior Luncheon will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at First Baptist Church, Proctorville. Lunch will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a covered dish and donation. Entertainment starts at 10:30 a.m.
Special thanks for sponsoring the luncheon to Freddie Hayes, Jr., Lawrence County Commissioner; A&L Home Care; City National Bank; Bimbo Bakeries; Dr. Mike Dyer and Cole Webb.
Tri-State Bible College registration open for fall
SOUTH POINT - Fall classes begin at Tri-State Bible College on Aug. 26. The college will offer almost 30 classes in the new semester. "New this fall will be General Revelation & Natural Theology, the first class in our new Apologetics minor and Pastoral Theology of Appalachia in our new Appalachian Ministry minor," the college stated in a release. "Prominent will be Spiritual Formation, Bible Language Tools, Romans, Major Prophets, Principles of Bible Study, Bible Intro, Acts, Prolegomena, numerous Greek and Hebrew classes, and many other options. Eight online classes are also being offered. Registration is currently open."
Classes are available for credit and audit. TSBC offers a MA, BA, and AA in Bible Theology along with a Certificate in Biblical Studies. New this year is a High School to College Transition Program designed specifically for recent high school graduates wanting a biblical sound year of foundational Christian Worldview study before moving on to other endeavors.
For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or log onto the website at www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.
Ironton Farmers Market open through October
IRONTON - The Ironton Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. - or sold out - every Friday and Saturday through the end of October at Market Square in downtown Ironton. The Ironton Farmers Market is a project of Ironton aLive and sponsored by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.