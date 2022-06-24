The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Community event set for July 7

SOUTH POINT — OhioMeansJobs and the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Lawrence Village Apartments in South Point.

This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more.

Food distributions planned weekly

PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County. The distributions are:

  • 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
  • 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.

County museum open on the weekends

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams streets in Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.

Utility assistance available in Ohio

IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program began March 1 and will run until Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization to set up an appointment, where several documents must be presented.

For more information, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, Donna Robison at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219.

Farmers market takes place weekly

IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.

Some new vendors are on hand this year.

Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents

IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs.

2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery.

For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.