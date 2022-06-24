Community event set for July 7
SOUTH POINT — OhioMeansJobs and the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization will host a Pop Up! Shop from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Lawrence Village Apartments in South Point.
This event will offer local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more.
Food distributions planned weekly
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County. The distributions are:
- 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
- 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.
County museum open on the weekends
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams streets in Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
Utility assistance available in Ohio
IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Development and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program began March 1 and will run until Sept. 30.
To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization to set up an appointment, where several documents must be presented.
For more information, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, Donna Robison at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219.
Farmers market takes place weekly
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.
Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents
IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs.
2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery.
For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.