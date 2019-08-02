Fall registration open at college
SOUTH POINT - Fall classes begin at Tri-State Bible College on Aug. 26. The college will offer almost 30 classes in the new semester. "New this fall will be General Revelation & Natural Theology, the first class in our new Apologetics minor and Pastoral Theology of Appalachia in our new Appalachian Ministry minor," the college stated in a release. "Prominent will be Spiritual Formation, Bible Language Tools, Romans, Major Prophets, Principles of Bible Study, Bible Intro, Acts, Prolegomena, numerous Greek and Hebrew classes, and many other options. Eight online classes are also being offered. Registration is currently open."
Classes are available for credit and audit. TSBC offers a MA, BA, and AA in Bible Theology along with a Certificate in Biblical Studies. New this year is a High School to College Transition Program designed specifically for recent high school graduates wanting a biblical sound year of foundational Christian Worldview study before moving on to other endeavors.
For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or log onto the website at www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.
Local author hosts meet and greet
SOUTH POINT - Local author and South Point Middle School teacher Samantha Long will host an Author Meet and Greet at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in South Point.
Her novel, "Hopelessly Devoted," has recently been nominated by TCK publishing for the Reader's Choice Award. Those purchasing her novel during this event will receive a free gift.
Church offers school giveaway
PROCTORVILLE - New Hope United Methodist Church will host a School Supply Giveaway for Fairland School District families from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the church, located on Ohio 775 across from Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville.
Families should bring their school supply lists to the giveaway.
For more information, call Robin Ross at 304-544-3561.