Inaugural River Ride Motorcycle Rally continues
IRONTON - The first River Ride Motorcycle Rally kicked off on Thursday with live bluegrass music at the Farmers Market in downtown Ironton.
It continues today, Aug. 16, with live rock music from Derailed from 7-10 p.m., games and inflatables for children and FTC Wrestling.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Cincinnati Circus will perform from noon until 9 p.m., and there will be a car show from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.
The Ironton River Ride is replacing the "Rally on the River," but bikers are encouraged to come out as local bars will be tailoring events to them. The Farmers Market area events are geared to the whole family.
It's presented by the American Legion, Murphy's Bar and Grill and Boomer's Bar.
OLBH to host Cardiac and Pulmonary Fair
RUSSELL, Ky. - Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital will host the OLBH Cardiac and Pulmonary Fair Saturday, Aug. 24. The free event is open to all and will include health screenings, cooking demonstrations and presentations from some of OLBH's cardiologists and pulmonologists with the opportunity for participants to interact with the physicians and have questions answered.
For more information, contact the OLBH CareLine at 606-833-CARE (2273) or OLBH visit BonSecours.com.
Harvest for the Hungry auction set for Aug. 17
IRONTON - The 3rd Annual Harvest for the Hungry Dinner & Auction is planned for Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Ticket are $10 in advance; $12 at the door.
Tickets are available at:
n Food pantry Mondays and Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-noon
n First United Methodist Church Office
n Unger's Shoes
n Luann, 740-532-1238
For information or to donate items, call Diane at 425-301-0168.
EPA removing asbestos from Biomass site
SOUTH POINT - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun work to remove asbestos and hazardous waste from the South Point Biomass site at 100 Collins Road, South Point.
The biomass site is located on the South Point Plant Superfund site, but this removal is separate from the ongoing Superfund cleanup.
EPA expects it will take about five months to remove asbestos, drums and cylinders from inside the former powerhouse building, along with asbestos piles and contaminated soil outside.
In 2013, South Point Biomass Generation LLC did not properly dispose of asbestos when it demolished and scrapped pipes and other equipment. The company took over the facility in 2002. Prior to that, South Point Ethanol owned and operated the site until 1998.
To learn more about this site, visit: https://response.epa.gov/southpointbiomass.
Tri-State Bible College begins fall registration
SOUTH POINT - Fall classes begin at Tri-State Bible College on Aug. 26. The college will offer almost 30 classes in the new semester. "New this fall will be General Revelation & Natural Theology, the first class in our new Apologetics minor and Pastoral Theology of Appalachia in our new Appalachian Ministry minor," the college stated in a release.
"Prominent will be Spiritual Formation, Bible Language Tools, Romans, Major Prophets, Principles of Bible Study, Bible Intro, Acts, Prolegomena, numerous Greek and Hebrew classes, and many other options. Eight online classes are also being offered. Registration is currently open."
Classes are available for credit and audit. TSBC offers a MA, BA, and AA in Bible Theology along with a Certificate in Biblical Studies. New this year is a High School to College Transition Program designed specifically for recent high school graduates wanting a biblical sound year of foundational Christian Worldview study before moving on to other endeavors.
For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or log onto the website at www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.