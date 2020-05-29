REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Tax assistance program shut down due to virus
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County AARP tax assistance program is shutting down its 2020 program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Emmerson Moore, program coordinator.
The program was able to help nearly 1,000 before shutting down in mid-March, Moore said.
“We aren’t sure we will be up and running next year,” Moore said Thursday.
The Prince Experience comes to the Ro-Na
IRONTON — The Prince Experience is coming to the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Get tickets at www.ro-na.net.
Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed concert event, The Prince Experience. What started out as a small theater production of “Purple Rain” has expanded into a night of unbelievable entertainment and all the hits of one of music’s greatest icons.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery meeting has been canceled
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association meeting to be held on May 24 was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Donations for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, Ohio, 45678.
Fairland BOE to have regular meeting on June 15
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15. However, due to the Governor’s orders regarding public gatherings and social distancing, the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
Go to www.fairland.k12.oh.us for details on how the public may access these meetings.
head head
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Admission is free. There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
head head
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
head head
IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. Consistent with current recommendations of health, government, and judicial officials, SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.
SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly: www.seols.org/covid-19-information/ and www.facebook.com/SEOhioLegal/
These sites contain legal information and resources relating to Covid-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.