Food box distribution to continue in September
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution, in partnership with the Ohio Foodbank Association, continue each Wednesday in September.
The drive-through events will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at Pick’n Save Foods in the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Recipients must bring a photo identification or utility bill proving residency. Boxes will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.
For more information, call 740-532-3140.
Concert Series continues Sept. 8 in Ironton
IRONTON — Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues on Sept. 8.
Live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Depot Square (farmers market location) in downtown Ironton.
COVID requirements will be in place. Guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Bring a chair. Families can sit together, but must remain six feet away from non-household members.
Planning Commission to meet Sept. 17 at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will hosts its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds located at 7755 County Road 107 in Proctorville.
The meeting will be held in the Large Animal Barn.
Lucinda Baptist Church has resumed regular services
PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, has resumed its regular services.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Evening worship is at 7 p.m. Sundays, and there is also a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays.
Everyone is welcome.
JobsOhio grant provides assistance for eligible projects
SOUTH POINT — The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grant decisions are based on a number of project factors, including but not limited to company location, company ownership, jobs created and/or retained, and project fixed asset investment. Support is generally intended for small to medium-sized companies with eligible projects.
For more information about this grant, visit https://www.jobsohio.com/inclusion-grant/.