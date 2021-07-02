Library’s StoryWalk set for downtown Ironton
IRONTON — Briggs Library, in partnership with several local businesses, has implemented a StoryWalk in downtown Ironton.
The StoryWalk begins at the Ironton Library, 321 South 4th St., makes stops at local businesses, and ends up with participants back at the library to finish reading the book.
This is a free activity, and families may participate at their leisure.
A StoryWalk supports literacy and a healthy lifestyle by engaging children and their families in reading and getting active, as participants walk to each of the 12 reading stations.
The Briggs StoryWalk features the book “Bark George,” written and illustrated by Jules Feiffer.
Families can access a copy of the StoryWalk map by visiting https://briggslibrary.com/content/storywalk-downtown-ironton.
The StoryWalk will be available through July 31.
OUS Proctorville Center to help register, get aid
PROCTORVILLE — Starting July 7, Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center will have Walk-In Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for students who need help registering for in-person classes at the center, as well as advising or financial aid assistance.
Prospective students may also visit https://bit.ly/3ot1hjh to set up an appointment with an admissions advisor.
Playground fund to hold car wash fundraiser
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Fairland East Playground Fund will host a “Dad Bod Car Wash” from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in the parking lot of Complex7/Boombox, 9561 County Road 7, Proctorville.
Suggested donation of $20. Cash, cards and PayPal will be accepted.
The fund’s crew of dad volunteers will hand wash and dry your vehicle while you wait. All proceeds benefit the playground fund.
To donate or learn more about the Playground Fund, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website at http://fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com.
Assistance with power bills, AC repair available
IRONTON — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the summer heat.
The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which runs through Sept. 30, provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electricity bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
Households may also be eligible to receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days and have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
- Proof of income for each household member.
- Copies of your most recent utility bills.
- A list of all household members, including Social Security numbers and birth dates.
- Proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members.
For more information about eligibility and the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization at 740-532-3140, ext. 12219. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.