Rome Twp. financial report now available
ROME TOWNSHIP — The 2020 Rome Township Board of Trustees’ annual Financial Report is complete and available to view at the Office of the Fiscal Officer, Cheyrl Jenkins, 506 County Road 411, Proctorville.
The township’s regular monthly meetings are scheduled as follows: January through November 2021 meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday each month and the December 2021 meeting will be held on the third Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
All Monthly meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Township Maintenance Building located at 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio (beside the Rome Volunteer Fire Department).
The public is always invited to attend.
Storm Water Task Force to host virtual meeting
CHESAPEAKE — The Storm Water Task Force will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Contact the Lawrence Soil And Water Conservation District at 740-867-4737 for login information.
Library helping residents with finding new jobs
IRONTON — The Lawrence County District Library is partnering with others in our community to bring new job opportunities to residents.
Immediate openings are available for full-time, work-from-home jobs starting at $14 per hour plus benefits.
More than 30 specialized positions are available for individuals with medical or dental office experience. These positions start at $16 per hour plus benefits.
Minimum requirements: high school diploma or equivalent. Must be able to type a minimum of 20 WPM. Experience working with a PC and the Windows operating system including Microsoft Office.
To learn more and to get started, visit https://www.gritohio.org/job-opportunities.head head
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers will again partner with the National Guard to provide COVID-19 drive-up testing in Lawrence County. There is no cost for the testing. The testing will be done from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 4 at Ohio University Southern Proctorville, 111 Private Drive 516, Proctorville, Ohio.
Michael Kingery, a Family Medical Centers Site Manager and coordinator of the testing events, stated, “In light of the current weather conditions, these testing events will be held indoors. Guests should wear masks and ensure social distancing when entering the testing areas.”
Testing results generally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal. Instruction will be provided for those unable to access the portal.
Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available). Any community members who want to be tested are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, regardless of whether they are experiencing COVID symptoms.