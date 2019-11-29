John Berry performs Dec. 3 in Ironton
IRONTON — John Berry Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry, part of his 23rd Annual Christmas Tour, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Ironton High School auditorium.
Tickets are available at www.johnberry.com or at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 740-377-4550.
Beulah Baptist hosting Breakfast with Santa
PROCTORVILLE — Beulah Baptist Church will host a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the church, located at 20 Township Road 1087 in Proctorville.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Children 2 and younger are free. The breakfast will include sausage, eggs, pancakes, juice, coffee and milk. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA troops based in Proctorville. The American Heritage Girls program is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. The mission of Trail Life USA is to guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others and experience outdoor adventure.
For more information, contact Angel Schneider, AHG Troop Coordinator, at 304-942-5222, or Tom Schneider, TL Troop Master at 304-638-7822.
2020 dog tags go on sale Dec. 1
IRONTON — Dog tags for the year 2020 go on sale Dec. 1 in Lawrence County. Sales continue through Jan. 31.
Tags can be purchased at the following locations:
n Lawrence Count Auditor’s Office
n Lawrence County Animal Shelter
n Jim’s Gun Shop
n Dickess Market
n South Point Storage
n Pine Tree Carry Out
The price is $16 per dog; $12 per spay/neutered dog; or $48 for a three-year tag.
Festival of Trees winners announced
SOUTH POINT — The winners of the 2019 Festival of Trees, held in South Point last week, have been announced. They are:
Judges Choice
n First place: Elkins Creek Horse Camp
n Second place: The Armory Smokehouse
n Third place: Engines Inc.
Judges Choice School Winners
n First place: Chesapeake Elementary
n Second place: Symmes Valley
n Third place: South Point Elementary
People’s Choice
n Proctorville Animal Clinic
n Symmes Valley