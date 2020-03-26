REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Paint Party for Fairland East Playground Project canceled
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Fundraiser Paint Party for the Fairland East Playground Project, which had been planned for today, Friday, March 27, has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fundraiser will potentially be rescheduled for the fall. Follow the Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook for updates.
IRONTON — The Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, located 120 N. 5th St. in Ironton, is continuing to serve those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the pantry is limiting the total number of people in the reception area to four clients at a time. The pantry asks that clients maintain 6 feet of distance between them and that families send in only one person.
For more information, call 740-532-9918.
Free 2-1-1 service helps county residents
IRONTON — Lawrence County has a free 2-1-1 service to help connect people with resources to meet their needs. 2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember number that leads to the following resources: Basic human services; physical and mental health resources; employment support services; support for seniors and persons with disabilities; programs for children, youth, families, volunteer opportunities and donations; support for community crisis or disaster recovery. For more information call United Way of River Cities toll-free at 844-564-3836.
SOPOC aims to help small businesses
PIKETON, Ohio— The Southern Ohio Procurement Outreach Center (SOPOC) is a local organization dedicated to assisting small businesses interested in marketing their supplies and/or services to federal, state, and local government as a prime or sub-contractor.
The SOPOC service area covers the following counties in southeastern Ohio: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. All services are free of charge to the business community.
SOPOC offers a variety of services, including assisting business owners with the required registration for federal contracting System for Award Management (SAM). This is a free registration, and SOPOC business counselors can help with every phase of the registration process.
For assistance with SAM registration, or any other issue relating to government contracting, contact SOPOC at 740-377-4550 or online at www.sopoc.org.