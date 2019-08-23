OLBH to host Cardiac Fair
RUSSELL, Ky. - Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital will host a Cardiac and Pulmonary Fair on Saturday.
The free event is open to all and will include health screenings, cooking demonstrations and presentations from some of OLBH's cardiologists and pulmonologists with the opportunity for participants to have questions answered.
For more information, contact the OLBH CareLine at 606-833-CARE (2273) or OLBH visit BonSecours.com.
Solida Road circle to close for repair
SOUTH POINT - Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, the traffic circle at the intersection of US 52 and Solida Road will be closed for repairs, and is set to reopen on Sept. 2.
Detours will be the same that were followed during the construction phase of the roundabout.
Library showcases WWI history
IRONTON - Everyone is invited to view the traveling exhibition, "World War I and America," which is on display at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library through Sept. 5. Briggs Library's participation is through the Gilder Lehrman Institute.
In addition to the World War I display, the library also has a local exhibit set up, featuring photos of Lawrence County residents who served in various conflicts into the present day. The Library is located at 321 S. Fourth St. Call 740-582-1124 for hours and information.
Tri-State Bible College Fall Registration
SOUTH POINT - Fall classes begin at Tri-State Bible College on Aug. 26. The college will offer almost 30 classes in the new semester. "New this fall will be General Revelation & Natural Theology, the first class in our new Apologetics minor and Pastoral Theology of Appalachia in our new Appalachian Ministry minor," the college stated in a release. "Prominent will be Spiritual Formation, Bible Language Tools, Romans, Major Prophets, Principles of Bible Study, Bible Intro, Acts, Prolegomena, numerous Greek and Hebrew classes, and many other options. Eight online classes are also being offered. Registration is currently open."
Classes are available for credit and audit. TSBC offers a MA, BA, and AA in Bible Theology along with a Certificate in Biblical Studies. New this year is a High School to College Transition Program designed specifically for recent high school graduates wanting a biblical sound year of foundational Christian Worldview study before moving on to other endeavors.
For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or log onto the website at www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.
Gallery to host Homaira Khatun exhibit, reception
SOUTH POINT - An opening reception for Homaira Khatun's Solo Art Exhibition of Clay Sculptures, Pottery and Paintings, titled "'Faces': Not Seen," is planned for 3 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Hutton Wayfarer Gallery, 52 Private Drive 250 County Road 144, South Point.
RSVP by emailing rhutton@zoominternet.net.