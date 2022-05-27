PROCTORVILLE — The Proctorville VFW Post 6878 Honor Guard will visit the following cemeteries on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, and perform a small ceremony at each one. Times may vary a little.
n Rome Cemetery: 10 a.m.
n Miller Cemetery: 10:30 a.m.
n Crown City Cemetery: 11 a.m.
n Pleasant Ridge Cemetery: 11 a.m.
n Perkins Ridge Cemetery: 12 p.m.
n Centenary Cemetery: 12:30 p.m.
n Freeman’s Family Cemetery: 1 p.m.
n McCormick’s Cemetery: 1:30 p.m.
n Mt. Pisgah Cemetery: 2 p.m.
Memorial Day events set in Ironton
IRONTON — The following Memorial Day events are coming up in Ironton:
n Inaugural Memorial Day Weekend Pickleball Tournament, 9 a.m. Saturday at Etna Street Park
n Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m. Saturday (Ironton Riverfront Closed)
n Woodland Memorial Service, 2 p.m. Sunday at Veteran’s Hill
n 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Monday
WILLOW WOOD — The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association will host its annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at the Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church located at 9213 Co. Rd. 2, Willow Wood, Ohio. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Donations for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217 Scottown, Ohio 45678.
IRONTON — The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is planned for June 18 at the Ironton Riverfront.
This free event will feature live music from the John Inghram Band, Corduroy Brown, and jazz ensemble Person2Person.
There will also be a talent show with cash prizes, arts and food vendors, and Yoga by Viv.
The festival is presented by @thirdandcenter.
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
n 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
n 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.