Chamber of Commerce to host luncheon
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual 4th Friday Luncheon from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
Guest speaker will be Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who will be discussing the procedures for the election. There will be time for questions and answers.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. For meeting details, including the ID and passcode, contact the Chamber at 740-377-4550 or visit it online at https://lawrencecc.org/.
OUS to exhibit landscape photographer’s work
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern’s virtual gallery is hosting an exhibit of the beautiful landscapes of West Virginia through photographer Jesse Thornton’s lens. Thornton is a native of Point Pleasant and current resident of Huntington.
The exhibit, called “Reflection in a Pool,” can be viewed online through Oct. 8 at http://ow.ly/Bmkj50BeNPQ.
Food box distribution to continue
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution, in partnership with the Ohio Foodbank Association, continue each Wednesday in September.
The drive-through events will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at Pick’n Save Foods in the Ironton Hills Shopping Center.
Recipients must bring a photo identification or utility bill proving residency. Boxes will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.
For more information, call 740-532-3140.
Baptist church resumes regular services
PROCTORVILLE — Lucinda Baptist Church, County Road 66, Proctorville, has resumed its regular services.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Evening worship is at 7 p.m. Sundays, and there is also a 7 p.m. service on Wednesdays.
Everyone is welcome.