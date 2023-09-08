VFW breakfast will be held Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger.
Everyone is welcome and carryout is available.
The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale.
Rock band Cold to play in Ironton
IRONTON — Florida-based rock band Cold will bring its “Year of the Spider 20th Anniversary Tour” to Ro-Na Theater in Ironton on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Also playing that night will be special guests State of Illusion; University Drive; Revision, Revised; and Kings Hollow.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.; show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and VIP passes can be purchased at coldarmy.com.
SoundsGood Festival set for Sept. 16
IRONTON — The 2nd SoundsGood Music Festival promises an unforgettable night of music and fun, headlined by the one and only Rich Homie Quan, on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The festival is hosted by DJ SoundsGood, with music curated by DJ Astro and Eazy the DJ.
For tickets, visit richhomie.eventbrite.com.
Call 740-550-3865 for more information.
Primary care center open house scheduled
SOUTH POINT — An open house is planned for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, for the new UK King’s Daughters South Point primary care facility at 214 Collins Ave., Suite A.
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guest can enjoy free health screenings, refreshments and giveaway items, and chat with doctors and staff.
Erica Schuster, M.D., and Cherri Sewell, APRN, are practicing at the new clinic.
For more information, call 740-867-2850.
OUS Family Day scheduled for Sept. 23
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host students and family members on campus for Family Day from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to a news release.
The event is scheduled in Shafer Courtyard on the campus at 1804 Liberty Ave.
Alumni, faculty and staff also are welcome for a day of family activities, fun, food, music and games.
Chesapeake’s Octoberfest set for Oct. 14
CHESAPEAKE — The Village of Chesapeake Octoberfest is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Triangle.
The festival will start at 9 a.m.; a fire parade is planned for 10 a.m.
The festival will offer a car show, live music, food, kids’ activities, vendors and more.
Avenge Hunger Month lasts until Oct. 1
IRONTON — Armstrong is sponsoring its sixth annual Avenge Hunger Month through Oct. 1.
The internet and cable provider is partnering with Breaking Bread to help local food pantries including the Community Mission Outreach Food Pantry in Chesapeake, Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton, Michael’s Grace Place in South Point and South Point First Church of the Nazarene in South Point.
Participation in the program could include hosting a food donation collection site; displaying cash donation boxes; hosting a live or virtual event at your business; organizing an employee volunteer day; or organizing a fundraising event.
To find out more, visit www.armstrongonewire.com.