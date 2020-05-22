REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Chamber to host 4th Friday Luncheon
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a 4th Friday Luncheon Webinar from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Guest speakers for the webinar include: Sen. Bob Peterson, Sen. Terry Johnson, Rep. Brian Baldridge and Rep. Jason Stephens.
Speakers will discuss Lawrence County and the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as take part in a Q-and-A session.
Also during the webinar, the recipients of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce scholarships will be announced.
To attend the luncheon, you must register by clicking going to the event on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/events/628153301131850/ (or just search Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce), click the blue registration link and follow the directions, and a link will be sent to you to attend. If you have any questions, please contact Shirley Dyer at 740-377-4550.
Fairland BOE to have special board meeting on May 22
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will have a special board meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 22, regarding personnel. However, due to the Governor’s orders regarding public gatherings and social distancing, the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The Fairland Board of Education will then have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15. This will, again, be a virtual meeting.
Go to www.fairland.k12.oh.us for details on how the public may access these meetings.
Perkins Ridge Cemetery meeting has been canceled
SCOTTOWN, Ohio — The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association meeting to be held on May 24 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Donations for the upcoming mowing season can be sent to Debbie Hayes at 8609 St. Rt. 217, Scottown, OH 45678.
Ironton Memorial Day Parade to be streamed on Facebook
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade will be live streamed on Facebook from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, May 25. The Facebook event page is https://www.facebook.com/events/166555334777319/.
The 152nd rendition of the longest continuously running Memorial Day Parade in the USA will happen without in-person spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worship Center’s craft, vendors fair rescheduled to June 13
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The worship center is at 901 Solida Road, South Point. Admission is free. There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
The Market After Dark rescheduled to Aug. 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market. Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
IRONTON — The Prince Experience is coming to the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Get tickets at www.ro-na.net.
Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed concert event, The Prince Experience. What started out as a small theater production of “Purple Rain” has expanded into a night of unbelievable entertainment and all the hits of one of music’s greatest icons. Hear songs like “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “1999” and of course “Purple Rain.”