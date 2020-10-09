REMINDER: Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Ironton aLive hosts bonus concert
IRONTON — The Ironton aLive Tuesday Night Concert is bringing everyone a bonus concert on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Local musical duet Union Landing, featuring Jim Tordiff and Ronda Williams, will sing and play Americana music ranging from gospel to rock and everything in between.
The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton. COVID restrictions will be in effect, so wear your mask.
Pumpkins on Vernon Street set for Oct. 10
IRONTON — Pumpkins on Vernon Street, a fun, socially distanced fall street fair, is planned from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, on Vernon Street between 3rd and 4th streets, Ironton.
Vendors will offer antiques, shabby chic, lots of fall items, food, music and more.
Participants are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Antibacterial soap dispensers will be placed throughout Vernon Street.
If you are interested in being a vendor, contact Valerie Freeman at Treasures of the Valley or Denise Coleman at Cardinal Wishes Antiques. This is event is brought to you by Treasures from the Valley and Cardinal Wishes Antiques, supported by Ironton aLive.
Program to give food boxes to local families
SOUTH POINT — Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Farmers to Families Food Boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays in October at Grandview Inn and Suites, 154 County Road 450, South Point.
The food boxes are part of the USDA Coronavirus Farmers Assistance Program.
Recipients should bring a photo identification or a utility bill proving residency in Lawrence County. Boxes will be given on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-thru format.
Call the Ironton-Lawrence County CAO at 740-532-3140.
Storm Water Task Force to meet on Oct. 13
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds (Large Animal Barn) located at 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. Please bring a lawn chair.
Planning commission meeting set for Oct. 15
PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds located at 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. The meeting will be held in the Large Animal Barn.
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing sites available
IRONTON — Family Medical Centers will offer free COVID-19 testing at drive-up sites. Tests will be available on:
- Oct. 14, 1-6 p.m. at Ohio University Southern’s parking lot
- Oct. 21, 1-6 p.m. at the Ironton Pick-N-Save parking lot
The tests will be available to anyone who wants one, at no cost, during these times.