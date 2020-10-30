REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
SOUTH POINT — Drug Take Back Day is planned for 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the South Point Foodfair parking lot.
Residents may bring unwanted or expired medications for proper disposal during this time.
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless and the South Point Police Department are assisting with this event.
Worship center to host holiday market
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center will host a Holiday Marketplace Vendor and Craft Show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point.
Those interested in being vendors should call 740-523-0231.
Annual Luminary 5K scheduled for Nov. 21
SOUTH POINT — The 2nd Annual Luminary 5K Presented By Armstrong is set for 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Point Industrial Park in South Point.
The course will be illuminated by tea-lights, and runners will pass by a dress rehearsal of the Drive Thru Nativity sponsored by Jeremiah 38 Ministries.
The proceeds from the 5K Run and Festival of Trees and Christmas Market are used for scholarships for Lawrence County High School Students and for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Development program.
To register online or to download the registration form, go to www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10735.
Festival of Trees, Christmas Market set for November
SOUTH POINT — The 2020 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market is set for 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, and on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.
Beautifully decorated trees will be up for bid, local vendors will sell handcrafted items, and music and food will set the tone for the holiday season.