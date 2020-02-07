Pancake breakfast fundraiser set for Feb. 8
SOUTH POINT — The South Point High School Band will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at South Point First Church of the Nazarene, 401 Solida Road, South Point. Pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice will be served for $5. Proceeds will support the “Band of Gold.”
Knights of Columbus to host spaghetti dinner
IRONTON — Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd. St., Ironton, will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Proceeds from the dinner will support the Lawrence County Friends of Developmental Disabilities.
Bring your Valentine out for an early holiday dinner. The meal includes a dessert and drink. Email lawrenceddfriends@gmail.com or call 304-389-1468 to get advanced tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door, and take out will also be an option.
COAL GROVE — Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics Basketball for middle school, high school and adult participants will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19 at Dawson Bryant High School.
Elementary participants will compete on Feb. 20 at the same location.
IRONTON — An American Red Cross Blood Drive is planned for 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Mains Rotunda of the Riffe Center at Ohio University Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
SOUTH POINT — The 21st Annual ChiliFest and Craft Show For Developmental Disabilities Awareness is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at South Point High School.
This year will also feature a provider fair to showcase some of the services provided by agencies in Lawrence County for people with developmental disabilities. There will also be games for the kids. a craft fair, and the always-popular cake walk.
Registrations are now being taken for cooks who want to enter the chili contest. Awards will be given for best individual, best organization and People’s Choice. Download the registration form at https://www.lawrencedd.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=5IBA32&dasi=3APB.
IRONTON — The Rotary Club of Ironton will host its annual Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. until noon on Feb. 8 at Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton.
The cost is $6 per ticket.
For more information, call Club President Nathan Davis at 740-646-1248.
4th Annual Coyote Hunting & Trapping Seminar set for Feb. 7
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeard Chapter will host the 4th Annual Coyote Hunting and Trapping Seminar from 6 umtil 9 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Collins Career Center, 11627 Collins Career Center Drive, Chesapeake, Ohio.
Admission is free and the event will consist of food, NWTF Membership Booth, vendor booths, coyote trapping booth, coyote hunting booth, gun raffles, guest speakers, ODNR booth, and the Ohio Division of Wildlife booth. There will also be registration available for the 3rd Annual Tri-State Coyote Hunt Competition.
For more information, contact Larry Pernestti, chapter president, at 740-646-6907.
IRONTON — Mike “Mad Dog” Adams will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S, 3rd St,, Ironton.
According to his web site, Mike “Mad Dog” Adams is living proof that, “Every Day Above Ground Is A Gooood Day.” (A catch-phrase he began using in his show back in the early 1980s). Adams has appeared in concert opening shows for a wide range of legendary performers. Johnny Cash, Alabama, Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Starship, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Saget and many more.
Tickets for his upcoming Ironton show are available at: https://www.showclix.com/event/mike-mad-dog-adams
Learn more about Adams at mikemaddogadams.com.