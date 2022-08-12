VFW 6878 to host breakfast Saturday
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its monthly breakfast from 8 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13
Adult cost is $7, and children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and to-go is available.
The menu includes: fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Planning commission to meet Aug. 18
COAL GROVE — The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will host its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St., Coal Grove, Ohio.
VFW 6878 to offer spaghetti dinner
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will offer a Spaghetti Dinner from 1 until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Adult cost is $8, and children 10 and younger eat for $4. Everyone is welcome, and to-go is available.
The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drink.
Ohio River Wine Festival returns Sept. 24
IRONTON — Ironton aLive has announced that the Ohio River Wine Festival will make a comeback for 2022.
The sixth annual wine and art celebration is scheduled for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Online ticket sales will open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 on www.irontonalive.com.
Mobile food distributions available in county
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting two weekly drive-thru mobile food distributions in Lawrence County.
The distributions are:
10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday at the Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Friday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville
Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 200 households each week.
Lawrence County Museum open on Saturdays and Sundays
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located on 6th and Adams Street, Ironton, is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
