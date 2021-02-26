REMINDER: Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button.
OUS to host virutal workshop March 26
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will host “Know Your Workstyle,” a virtual workshop to help participants discover their “People Style” and learn how to leverage People Styles to create more positive and effective relationships and teams.
The workshop is planned for 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, with registration deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
Cost is $25, which includes all course materials. Register at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ousworkforce.
IRONTON — The members of District 24 of the Order of the Eastern Star are finishing a shoe drive and would appreciate all donations of gently worn used and new shoes.
Some of the donated shoes are available at Nancy’s Nook, 106 North Third St., in Ironton. This shop was established in late 2016 to raise money to benefit Harvest for the Hungry food pantry. The rest of the shoes will go to Funds2Orgs and will be used to support small business owners in countries around the world.
For the next two weeks, you may drop off your shoes at Nancy’s Nook between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. You may also leave them (in plastic bags or boxes) by the garage door at 1751 Kevin St. or call Lois at 740-646-4188 to arrange for pickup of your donation.