Facing Hunger hosts food pantry
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile food pantry from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday in April at the Fayette Township Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, Chesapeake.
The food bank also hosts a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of each month at Central Christian Church, 1542 S. 7th St., Ironton. The next one will be April 27.
This schedule is subject to change and the distributions last until the end time or the mobile food bank runs out of food.
Follow Facing Hunger Foodbank on Facebook or its website, www.facinghunger.org/get-help/ for the most up-to-date schedule.
IRONTON — A public workshop, “Collaborating for a Stronger Lawrence County Workforce” is planned for 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at Ohio University Southern’s Bowman Auditorium.
The event is coordinated by GRIT — Growing Rural Independence Together — and Third and Center.
Participants will learn more about the GRIT Project and how to collaborate with each other differently to drive results. Learn more about the data behind the newest entrants to the local workforce (ages 17-24) and how to collaborate to build the workforce our county needs for sustainability and growth.
Who should attend: People passionate about building a stronger Lawrence County where workforce needs are met and the economy grows. This includes:
Businesses looking to diversify workforce recruitment pipelines
Agencies working with adults and students on workforce training, internships, and job placement
K-12 educators and/or counselors focused on careers, career placement
Chambers of Commerce / Economic Development from Lawrence, County
Workforce training providers serving southern Ohio
Organizations working with special populations of adults such as treatment providers, courts, incarceration, and others
People in the community, churches, volunteers, school boards, county commissioners, and others
The meeting is free, but attendees should register for tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaborating-for-a-stronger-lawrence-county-workforce-tickets-606854136057?fbclid=IwAR0HmuXUdqX_CO3ozHFMllhdjIrIV499t_I0b7ZBW3wme2cRQdyx7eWkb8o.
Chamber accepting applications
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Non-Traditional Student Scholarship.
Applications are due by April 28, and are available at www.lawrencecc.org.
