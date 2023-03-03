COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities board of directors will hold its monthly board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Open Door School, 600 Carlton-Davidson Lane, according to a news release.
Ginger Billy at the Ro-Na March 16
IRONTON — Comedian Ginger Billy will perform at the historic Ro-Na Theater in Ironton at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
“Ginger Billy is a hillbilly from the backwoods turned comedian and has been recognized as a heartthrob in the country community because of his incredible physique,” according to the event posting. “He is shirtless, tattooed and gives viewers a humorous look into life. He lives in Upstate South Carolina with his wife and family. For years he was a respiratory therapist, but one day, after the retirement of Dale Earnheart Jr., he thought maybe he’d make a video and his popularity on social media began his comedy career.”
The show is all-ages, but it’s recommended for ages 17 and older.
SOUTH POINT — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for a Lawrence County resident in need of a double-lung transplant is planned for 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the South Point Community Center, 408 2nd St. West, South Point.
Funds raised will go directly to medical expenses for Carl Bonecutter, a longtime resident of South Point who has been diagnosed with Alfal antitrypsin deficiency, which has destroyed his lungs.
Dinners, which will include spaghetti, salad, rolls and beverage, will cost $8 each. There will also be a bake sale and raffles for gift baskets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nichole Bonecutter at 740-479-1379, or search for “Carl Bonecutter’s Lung Transplant” at gofundme.com.
Rome Twp. monthly meeting schedule
PROCTORVILLE — The 2022 Rome Township Board of Trustees Annual Financial Report is complete and available to view at the home office of Cheyrl Jenkins, Fiscal Office, 506 County Road 411, Proctorville.
The 2023 regular monthly meetings are scheduled as follows: January through November meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday each month; the December 2023 meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of the month.
All meetings are at the Township Maintenance Building located at 9644 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. The public is always welcome to attend.
GETAWAY, Ohio — Donations are needed for upkeep of the historic Getaway Community Cemetery, which has been in use for more than 130 years.
Tax-deductible gifts will be used to maintain the grounds (mowing, trimming) as well as resetting and adjustment of headstones and bases that have shifted over the years.
Your gift can be directed to: (Make checks payable to) Getaway Community Church Cemetery Fund, 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, OH 45619; Attention: Chad Higgins (Pastor).
For questions or concerns, contact Pastor Higgins by email at crhiggins28@gmail.com or call or text 740-646-1429.
