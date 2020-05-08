REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald-Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Fairland school board set to meet on May 11
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 11. Due to the Governor’s orders regarding public gatherings and social distancing, the public will not be able to attend in person.
Go to www.fairland.k12.oh.us for details on how the public may access this meeting.
Jakes annual Fishing Day canceled due to virus
PEDRO, Ohio — The Jakes 14th annual Fishing Day has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeards Chapter, the popular annual event was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at Lake Vesuvius.
An alternative date has not been set for the event, which is held in partnership with Wayne National Forest, National Wild Turkey Federation, Izaak Walton League, Lawrence County Bass Club, Pedro bass club and other partners.
OSU football coach Ryan Day to speak at leadership dinner
IRONTON — OSU Coach Ryan Day: Leadership & Team Building Dinner is planned for 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, Tickets at www.showclix.com.
Join Coach Day, Ironton coaching legend Bob Lutz, and Ohio State football alumnus Tyler “Tank” Whaley as they share their experiences and insights into what it takes to build exceptional teams and lead by example.
Tickets include food and drinks catered by the Armory Smokehouse, photo ops on the red carpet, and optional meet and greets with the evening’s VIPs.
Tri-State Worship Center craft show rescheduled to June 13
SOUTH POINT — Tri-State Worship Center’s Spring Marketplace Crafters & Vendors Show originally planned for May 2 has been moved to June 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The worship center is located at 901 Solida Road, South Point. Admission is free.
There will be local handmade crafts, independent businesses, and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase.
Prince Experience coming to Ro-Na Theater on June 6
IRONTON — The Prince Experience is coming to the Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Get tickets at www.ro-na.net. Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying Prince in his critically acclaimed concert event, The Prince Experience. What started out as a small theater production of “Purple Rain” has expanded into a night of unbelievable entertainment and all the hits of one of music’s greatest icons. Hear songs like “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “1999” and of course “Purple Rain.”
Market After Dark rescheduled from May 2 to August 1
IRONTON — The Vault Market and Third and Center will host The Market After Dark from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Vault Market, 211 Center St., Ironton.
The event was originally planned for May 2.
It will be an evening of shopping, food and drink, live music, art, and community, as well as a celebration of the first anniversary of The Vault Market.
Interested vendors may apply at https://forms.gle/ekHvzVjW7JBFngtn9.
IRONTON, Ohio — In this time of national emergency, the staff members of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services are continuing to work to serve the low-income and seniors in the Lawrence, Scioto and Adams county communities. Consistent with current recommendations of health, government, and judicial officials, SEOLS staff continue to represent clients in courts and administrative agencies on matters such as domestic violence protection orders, housing, and benefits concerns, as well as other emergent issues.
SEOLS is working to keep these two sites updated regularly: www.seols.org/covid-19-information/ and www.facebook.com/SEOhioLegal/
These sites contain legal information and resources relating to Covid-19 and our various practice areas, including unemployment compensation, the CARES Act, benefits concerns, landlord-tenant issues, bankruptcy, mortgage assistance, special education assistance, and consumer protection.
IRONTON — Opening Ceremonies for Lawrence County Flags of Honor are planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The event is hosted by Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes.