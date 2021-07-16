Dance show set for farmer’s market
IRONTON — On Saturday, July 17, the Yvonne Dekay School of Dance will have a special presentation at 11 a.m. The dancers will perform a 30-minute show.
The performance will be in front of the bleachers on the parking lot at the Ironton Farmer’s Market.
StoryWalk set for downtown Ironton
IRONTON — Briggs Library, in partnership with several local businesses, has implemented a StoryWalk in downtown Ironton.
The StoryWalk begins at the Ironton Library (321 South 4th St.), makes stops at local businesses, and ends up with participants back at the library to finish reading the book. This is a free activity, and families participate at their leisure.
A Story Walk supports literacy and a healthy lifestyle by engaging children and their families in reading and getting active, as participants walk to each of the 12 reading stations.
The Briggs Story Walk features the book “Bark George,” written and illustrated by Jules Feiffer.
Families can access a copy of the StoryWalk map by visiting https://briggslibrary.com/content/storywalk-downtown-ironton.
The StoryWalk will be available through July 31.
OUS Proctorville hosting Walk-In Wednesdays
PROCTORVILLE — Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center is hosting Walk-In Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for students who need help registering for in-person classes at the center, as well as advising or financial aid assistance.
Prospective students may also visit https://bit.ly/3ot1hjh to set up an appointment with an admissions advisor.
Storm Water Task Force to meet July 20
CHESAPEAKE — The Storm Water Task Force will hold its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at the Union-Rome Sewer System located at 32 Private Drive #11100, Chesapeake, Ohio.