Facing Hunger hosts food panty
PROCTORVILLE — Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a mobile food pantry from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday in April at the Fayette Township Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, Chesapeake.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 2:10 am
The food bank also hosts a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of each month at Central Christian Church, 1542 S. 7th St., Ironton. The next one will be April 27.
The food bank also hosts a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of each month at Central Christian Church, 1542 S. 7th St., Ironton. The next one will be April 27.
This schedule is subject to change and the distributions last until the end time or the mobile food bank runs out of food.
Follow Facing Hunger Foodbank on Facebook or its website, www.facinghunger.org/get-help/ for the schedule.
VFW Post 6878 hosts Ramp Dinner
PROCTORVILLE — The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will host its Annual Ramp Dinner from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
Menu includes ramps, potatoes, brown and white beans, onions, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger.
Everyone is welcome, and to-go orders are available.
OUS to host two scheduling events
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host two Fast Track events — when students don’t need an appointment to drop in and schedule classes, check on financial aid or meet with staff members at the OUS Office of Student Services.
Those open events are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 18 and 2 to 5 p.m. on April 27.
Commission hosts meeting
COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Regional Commission will host its regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the JROC Center located at 715 Lane St. in Coal Grove, Ohio.
