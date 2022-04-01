The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Registration begins for kindergarten

PROCTORVILLE — Fairland East Elementary will host three kindergarten registration events for the 2022-23 school year.

They are scheduled for:

1-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13,

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

Parents must call the school to set an appointment for registration during one of these times. Only legal parents or guardians can register children for school. Children entering kindergarten in must be 5 years old by Aug. 1. Parents and guardians must bring their child with them to the registration appointment and must bring the following documents:

Child’s official birth certificate (not a copy)

Child’s immunization record

Child’s Social Security card

Proof of residency (electric bill, water bill, etc)

Parent or guardian’s driver’s license

Custody papers (if applicable)

Residency affidavit (required for anyone who rents or who isn’t listed on the utility bill provided; form may be picked up in the Fairland East office).

Picture of child

For more information or to make an appointment for registration, call the school at 740-886-3120.

Church to celebrate 59th anniversary

IRONTON — The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, located at 525 Ohio 650, Ironton, will celebrate its 59th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. All are welcome.

The church’s pastor is Glenn Jenkins.

Union Twp. looking for bids for mowing

CHESAPEAKE — The Union Township Board of Trustees is now accepting bids for the mowing of cemeteries at Gataway and Ward Hill in Union Township for the 2022 season.

Interested parties should send sealed bids to PO Box 248, Chesapeake, Ohio 45619, by April 5.

Lawrence County Museum to open April 3

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton, will open for the season on Sunday, April 3.

The museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.