PROCTORVILLE — Fairland East Elementary will host three kindergarten registration events for the 2022-23 school year.
They are scheduled for:
1-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13,
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, May 6
Parents must call the school to set an appointment for registration during one of these times. Only legal parents or guardians can register children for school. Children entering kindergarten in must be 5 years old by Aug. 1. Parents and guardians must bring their child with them to the registration appointment and must bring the following documents:
Child’s official birth certificate (not a copy)
Child’s immunization record
Child’s Social Security card
Proof of residency (electric bill, water bill, etc)
Parent or guardian’s driver’s license
Custody papers (if applicable)
Residency affidavit (required for anyone who rents or who isn’t listed on the utility bill provided; form may be picked up in the Fairland East office).
Picture of child
For more information or to make an appointment for registration, call the school at 740-886-3120.
Church to celebrate 59th anniversary
IRONTON — The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, located at 525 Ohio 650, Ironton, will celebrate its 59th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. All are welcome.
The church’s pastor is Glenn Jenkins.
Union Twp. looking for bids for mowing
CHESAPEAKE — The Union Township Board of Trustees is now accepting bids for the mowing of cemeteries at Gataway and Ward Hill in Union Township for the 2022 season.
Interested parties should send sealed bids to PO Box 248, Chesapeake, Ohio 45619, by April 5.
Lawrence County Museum to open April 3
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum, 506 S. 6th St., Ironton, will open for the season on Sunday, April 3.
The museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.
