IRONTON — The ILCAO Food Voucher Program funding will be used to provide $50 worth of fresh groceries (milk, eggs, meat) bi-weekly, to those who have seen a loss of income due to COVID-19, have children in the household, or are elderly (60-plus) to help provide nutrition to those impacted by the pandemic.
This assistance is needed with the great increase in the cost of these products and SNAP benefits not being sufficient to cover the increased food costs, school lunch programs are shut down and the summer meals program has been scaled back drastically this year due to COVID-19. The time frame of assistance is a maximum of six months per household per year.
Family must be income eligible.
If you have any questions call 740-532-3140 or stop by the OMJ One-Stop Center.
Farmers market open till October
IRONTON — The Ironton Farmers Market on South 2nd Street is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.
Some new vendors are on hand this year.
HEAP program offers ‘Super Saturday’
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s HEAP Program will offer a “Super Saturday” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The Summer Crisis Program will be assisting individuals with their electric bills and/or for the purchase of fans and air conditioners. Customers must be income eligible, with a household member over the age of 60 and/or a household member with a documented medical condition, a COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 12 months, a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service with their electric.
For more questions about the Summer Crisis Program or to schedule a phone interview appointment, call 740-237-3262.
