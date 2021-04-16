REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by going to www.Herald- Dispatch.com. Click on Features, then Tri- State Events Calendar. Click the green Add Event button to get started.
Town Hall meeting open to residents
ATHENS, Ohio — Residents of Lawrence and Scioto counties are invited to participate in a virtual SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) Town Hall hosted by Ohio University to discuss the economic state of your county and give input. The events will be hosted via Zoom by Ohio University, and registration is required by visiting https://qfreeaccountssjc1.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_elZvxtcZLkLtct8.
Sessions include:
Lawrence County: 6:30 p.m. on April 19 or 20
- Scioto County: 6:30 p.m. on April 21 or 22
Ramp Dinner set for April 17
PROCTORVILLE — VFW Post 6878, Proctorville, will host its annual Ramp Dinner as carry-out only due to COVID-19 precautions from 3 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
This annual event raises funds to provide help to veterans. The menu includes ramps; fried potatoes; beans (brown or white); onions; cornbread (regular or Mexican); dessert (white or chocolate cake); and drink.
Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 10 and younger. VFW Post 6878 is located at 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville.
Arts, crafts event set
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Arts and Crafts Extravaganza on April 17 and 18. Saturday hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday hours will be noon-6 p.m.
The extravaganza will be on the campus of the Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave. The festival will have crafts vendors and food trucks on site. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550.