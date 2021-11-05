The Veterans & Military Tribute Wall and Missing Man Table will also be on display in the lobby of the Bowman Auditorium on the Ironton campus through Nov. 22 to recognize the service of Ohio University Southern-connected veterans, active duty, reserve members and guardsmen.
Vets clothing drive goes until Nov. 12
IRONTON — Arrick’s Propane is conducting a veterans clothing drive through Nov. 12.
All gently used clothing will be accepted; however, jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, towels, and plus-size clothing are needed most. For new clothing, socks and underwear are needed.
In Lawrence County, donations can be dropped off at Arrick’s Propane locations in Ironton, 591 Ohio 650, and in Proctorville, 260 County Road 403.
All donations will be taken to local Veterans organizations.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.