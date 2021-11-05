The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

OUS releases video tribute to veterans

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern has created a video tribute to veterans.

The video will be available for viewing on Spectrum 276/277 multiple times throughout the weekend, next week and on Veterans Day.

You can also find it on You Tube, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTKPopcbrews.

The Veterans & Military Tribute Wall and Missing Man Table will also be on display in the lobby of the Bowman Auditorium on the Ironton campus through Nov. 22 to recognize the service of Ohio University Southern-connected veterans, active duty, reserve members and guardsmen.

Vets clothing drive goes until Nov. 12

IRONTON — Arrick’s Propane is conducting a veterans clothing drive through Nov. 12.

All gently used clothing will be accepted; however, jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, towels, and plus-size clothing are needed most. For new clothing, socks and underwear are needed.

In Lawrence County, donations can be dropped off at Arrick’s Propane locations in Ironton, 591 Ohio 650, and in Proctorville, 260 County Road 403.

All donations will be taken to local Veterans organizations.

Visit www.arrickspropanec.com.

Lawrence County Festival of Trees announced

SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2021 Lawrence County Festival of Trees and Christmas Market.

It will begin with a 5K Luminary Run/Walk at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Point industrial park in South Point. Register for the 5K at tristateracer.com.

The Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Chamber’s office in South Point.

Admission is free. There will be a Christmas tree auction, local artisans, kid’s day activities and entertainment.

For more information, call the Chamber at 740-377-4550.

